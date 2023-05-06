Golden Eaglets beat S’Africa in five-goal thriller to reach AFCON Q’finals

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have advanced to the quarter-finals of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating South Africa on Saturday night.

The Eaglets, who began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Zambia, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Morocco in their second group B game.

But with a fine performance on matchday three, the Golden Eaglets overcame the Amajimbos of South Africa at Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

Nigeria reached the lasf eight of the competition holding in Algeria with a 3-2 victory.

Eaglets, winners of the WAFU B championship, are gunning for the continental title, and are now three wins away from glory.

Coach Nduka Ugbade’s side finished second in the group behind Morocco, and above South Africa, with Zambia finishing bottom.

Mkhawana opened the scoring for the South Africans early in the game before Adah Agada pegged back for Nigeria. Siyabonga Mabena then scored late in the first half to put South Africa on top at the break.

Nigeria kept on the push for victory even though a draw would have been enough. Eke equalised in the 46th minute while Idris Abdullahi scored the win after the hour mark to send Nigeria through.

