Golden Eaglets begin WAFU campaign with Burkina Faso stalemate

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets started their 2024 WAFU B U-17 campaign on Thursday night and were held to a goalless draw by Burkina Faso.

The competition being held in Ghana is also serving as the qualifiers for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The opening game of the tournament had seen hosts Ghana thrash Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in Group A earlier in the day.

For the Nigeria-Burkina Faso game, it was the first clash in Group B which also has Togo and Niger Republic.

Eaglets fail to qualify for W'Cup as Burkina Faso win AFCON Q'final clash

After a tight contest, both teams decided to settle for a share of the points.

The Eaglets, defending champions of the tournament will be back on Sunday, 19 May when they will take on Niger Republic.

They will round off the group phase against Togo three days later.

The Manu Garba team are looking to successfully defend the title they won in the previous edition of the regional competition.

