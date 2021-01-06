Golden Eaglets lose to Cote d’Ivoire in WAFU Cup opener

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria were beaten 1-0 by the Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game of the U-17 WAFU Cup in Lome, Togo.

Nigeria, five-time world champions, held on for most part of the game as the tie stayed goalless until the 76the minute when the Elephants scored the winning goal.

Fatai Amoo’s charges fought hard to find an equaliser but were unable to break their opponents defence.

The Eaglets will face the Black Starlets of Ghana in their final Group B game on Saturday, with the hope of bouncing back in order to stay in the competition.

A win in the weekend encounter would boost Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-final.

The WAFU B tournament also serves as qualifiers for the CAF U-17 tournament.

