Gombe accuses Danjuma Goje of breach of peace as feud between Senator, gov Yahaya deepens

The Gombe State government on Friday accused former governor Danjuma Goje of causing a breach of peace in the state capital.

Hoodlums on Friday morning attacked the ex-governor in the state.

Goje’s vehicle was reportedly hit with dangerous weapons while making its way into the state capital.

The ex-governor had in a statement issued by his media aide, Lillian Nworie, claimed thugs loyal to Governor Inuwa Yahaya attacked him near the International Conference Centre along Bauchi-Gombe Road.

He added that police officers stationed in the area did not make any effort to stop the chaos.

However, in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner of Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya Lepes, the government alleged that the senator who represents Gombe Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly mobilized fully armed thugs from various local government areas of the state to accompany him from the airport to the state capital.

The statement read: “The former governor, in his characteristic manner, decided to mobilize thugs who were armed to the teeth from various local government areas under the pretext of accompanying him from the airport into the state capital for reasons best known to him.

“Recall that during the last Eid el-Kabir celebration, the same person sponsored some thugs that threw caution into the wind and went on a rampage, leading to loss of two lives. Also just last week at Deba in Yamaltu Deba LGA, the same scenario played out at the instance of the Senator.

“It is sad that Goje has not left his old ways and is bent on bringing back his brainchild (Kalare) to unleash mayhem and bug the peaceful atmosphere of Gombe State.

“Gombe State has been witnessing relative peace and harmony due largely to the determination and avowed commitment of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in that direction and therefore the government would not stand by and watch desperate politicians unleash terror and violence on innocent citizens to the extent of getting people killed.

“While sympathising with families of the five people killed and those who sustained various degrees of injuries, government commends the security agencies for their timely intervention in bringing the ugly situation under control.

“His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as the Chief Security officer of the State will not renege on his responsibilities and therefore will do everything necessary to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.”

Goje and Yahaya had been at loggerheads over the control of All Progressives Congress (APC) machinery in the state.

But the governor insisted in September he has no problem with the APC chieftain.

“There is no row between him and me. The only issue is that the party must give everyone a chance and remain honest,” Yahaya had told BBC Hausa at the time.

