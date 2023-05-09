Gombe APC Executive Committee endorses expulsion of ex-gov Goje, others

The Gombe State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed the expulsion of former Governor Danjuma Goje, and two lawmakers, Senator Bulus Amos representing Gombe South in the Senate and Yunusa Abubakar, the lawmaker representing Yalmatu Deba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Congress, in a statement on Monday jointly signed by state APC Chairman, Nitte Amangal, General Secretary, Sadiq Abubakar, said it was standing by the decisions of the party in various wards for having the courage to expel the trio over alleged anti-party activities.

“The decision of Kashere ward of Akko Local Government to expel Danjuma Goje is in line with the provisions of our party’s constitution and they have followed due process; therefore, we endorse and reaffirm the expulsion,” the statement reads.

“The State Executive Committee has endorsed the decision of Bambam ward of Balanga Local Government for the expulsion of Senator Bulus K. Amos and has also endorsed the decision of Lubo/Difa/Kinafa ward of Yamaltu Deba Local Government to expel Yunusa Abubakar,” it added.

Goje and the two lawmakers were expelled by their various wards over infractions during the recently conducted general elections where they were accused of working against the APC.

The party leadership had also claimed that the three had failed to appear before panels set up to investigate the allegations against them.

