Gombe APC expels Senator, Rep, over alleged anti-party activities 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has expelled the senator representing Gombe South Senatorial District, Bulus Amos, and the lawmaker representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yunusa Abubakar, over alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

Senator Amos is also the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Committee.

The announcement of the expulsion of the lawmakers was contained in a press statement on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Bambam ward in Balanga Local Government Area, Muhammad Kaka, who said the decision became necessary following the alleged failure of the lawmakers to defend the allegations of anti-party activities levelled against them.

Kaka said rather than defend himself, Amos in particular, resorted to issuing threats against party executives at the ward level.

“We held elections in our ward during the just concluded general elections and we have Senator Amos from our ward who didn’t come out to partake in our political activities,” Kaka said.

“But instead if appearing when he was summoned, the senator went around with his supporters telling them not to vote the APC and in his polling unit and the surrounding polling units APC didn’t win any of those units because of his anti-party activities.

“This really disturbed the executives at the ward and we sat down to examine this and decided to summon him to defend himself and explain why he did what he did.

Read Also: APC ward expels ex-Gombe governor Goje

“He said we have no right to expel him from the party; this is wrong as no one is bigger than the party.

“It is in view of this that we the executives at the ward decided to expel Senator Amos from our party.”

While expelling Abubakar, the APC secretary in Lubo/Kinafa/Difa ward of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government, Sama’ila Aliyu, said the House of Reps member also failed to appear before a panel set up to investigate his alleged anti-party activities.

“For all hisand his inability to come and defend himself in the spirit of fair hearing and justice, it is clear that he engaged in anti-party and we all saw it.

“We the executives have decided to expel Abubakar from our party,” Aliyu said.

The expulsion of the two lawmakers by the Gombe APC is coming shortly after former governor, Danjuma Goje, who is now the senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was also expelled over the same allegations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now