Gombe APC to probe ex-Gov Goje for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has set up a five-man committee to investigate the allegation of anti-party activities against former governor Danjuma Goje during the recently concluded general elections.

The APC Chairman in Kashere Ward, Tanimu Abdullahi, confirmed the development during the inauguration of the committee in Kashere, Akko local government area of the state on Wednesday.

He said the inauguration of the committee was in compliance with the party’s constitution, which provided for fairness and justice.

He said that Goje and his supporters were suspected to have assisted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state during the elections.

Abdullahi said: “During the just concluded election, it is unfortunate that Danjuma Goje and his supporters engaged in anti-party and we are all witnesses.

“He gave a directive to some party members to vote for a different party and he went ahead to even give money to that course.

“He is supposed to be an example having benefitted from the party for a long time but he went against our party; this is unfortunate.”

He said the committee had been given 14 days to submit its recommendations to the party at the ward level for necessary action.

‘’The committee is expected to uncover all those involved and would apply the provisions of the party constitution based on its findings,’’ he added.

