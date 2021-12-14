Gombe Assembly passes 2022 budget of N154.9bn

The Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill of N154, 963,964,000.00.

The figure was N353,350,000.00 than the initial sum of N154,610,614,000.00 presented to the Assembly by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The passage of the budget followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Appropriation presented by its Chairman, Aliyu Baba Manu, at the plenary.

He said that this year’s budget estimate was derived from Gombe State Development Plan (DEVAGOM) 2021-2030, Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and Budget Policy Statement (BSP) 2022-2024 with Macroeconomic assumptions of oil production of 1.8 million barrels per day at $57 per barrel and exchange rate of N410.15 to a Dollar, among others.

He added that N83, 493,400,000.00 or 53.9 percent of the total budget was earmarked for capital expenditure and N71,470,564,000.00 or 46.1 percent as recurrent spending.

After a thorough debate, the House approved the size and the sectoral allocations of the 2022 budget as well as all the virements made in the 2021 budget as recommended by the Appropriation Committee.

Speaking shortly after the passage of the budget, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo commended the committee for presenting an articulate report that guided the House in taking informed decision despite the short time given to it.

He commended Governor Yahaya for the good performance in the implementation of the 2021 budget and proposing a people oriented 2022 budget.

By: Yemi Kanji

