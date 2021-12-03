Gombe community to revive Bai ‘dog meat’ eating carnival.

In demonstration of the return of peace and peaceful co-existence among its people, a planning committee has been put in place to revive the old but ignored carnival of Bai or Palam Tangle (Dog eating festival) by the Tangale Nation in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The three day carnival which is aimed at celebrating the culture and tradition of eating of dog meat in Tangale land, will feature a public lecture for each of the days that the carnival will last.

A release made available to our correspondent by Jessy Mallums,

The Mai Dukka of Tangale who is the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, and Dulyamba Alkeria Bagauda, Secretary, indicated that the ‘Bai’ Carnival/ Palam Tangle, will take place in Billiri, Gombe State, from 26th through 28th of December, 2021.

According to the release, the Dog eating Festival is one of the traditional activities of the Tangale people that has been ignored for too long and having identified the growing gap in the Tangale culture of transmission to the younger generation, the Central Planning Committee put together activities to revive the festival.

The release revealed that the festival is similar to what the Ngas people of Plateau State observe annually called ‘Pusdung’ and it’s a cultural festival that feature series of activities, merriment and knowledge impartation. “Ours will not be any different”, the release added.

The committee said, the Bai Carnival will contribute, in no small way, to social cohesion and a sense of pride in it’s Tangale heritage. “It will promote unity and tourism, boost our economy and also bring about employment opportunities in Tangale land”.

“As youths, we have taken it upon ourselves to keep the culture alive and revive some of the long forgotten cultural activities, starting with this particular one”, it stressed.”

