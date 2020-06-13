Latest Politics

Gombe deputy speaker tests positive for COVID-19

June 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Siddi Buba, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed his COVID-19 status to the Gombe State-owned media corporation.

Buba, who was elected the deputy speaker in 2019, is the sixth lawmaker in the state to test positive for the virus.

He has since joined other state government officials on self-isolation.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Health worker dies in Gombe

The speaker and four other lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Buba said:

Coronavirus is real and every laid down protocol should be respected.

“physical distancing, use of sanitizer, and face masks are sure means of escaping the pandemic.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!