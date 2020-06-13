Gombe deputy speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The Deputy Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Siddi Buba, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed his COVID-19 status to the Gombe State-owned media corporation.

Buba, who was elected the deputy speaker in 2019, is the sixth lawmaker in the state to test positive for the virus.

He has since joined other state government officials on self-isolation.

The speaker and four other lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Buba said:

“Coronavirus is real and every laid down protocol should be respected.

“physical distancing, use of sanitizer, and face masks are sure means of escaping the pandemic.”

