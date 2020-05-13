Gombe discharges 39 covid-19 patients

The Gombe State Government on Tuesday said it again discharged 39 covid-19 patients after undergoing successful treatment at the state’s isolation center.

This was disclosed by Chairman of the state Taskforce on covid-19, Idris Mohammed in Gombe.

According to him, the patients were discharged on Tuesday May 12, after their results returned negative from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Mohammed also disclosed that the state currently has 58 active cases, and recorded one death from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the total number of patients discharged in the state was now 59.

