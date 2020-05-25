Latest Politics Top Stories

Gombe discharges 44 Almajiris from quarantine camp after testing negative for COVID-19

May 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, confirmed the discharge of another set of 44 Almajaris from the Amada quarantine camp after they tested negative for COVID-19.

Yahaya, who disclosed this at a forum in the state, described the Almajaris as children of the state and urged the people not to stigmatize them.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru, the governor admonished the children to be ambassadors in the campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

He said: “You will be provided face masks and other preventive materials so that you will enlighten both your families and peers on the dangers of COVID-19.”

Yahaya said the children would be handed over to the administrator of Balanga local government area of the state.

