Gombe generates N8.4bn from IGR in 2020, highest so far

The government of Gombe State has said that it generated the sum of N8.4 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the year 2020.

This was revealed on Saturday by the Chairman of the Inland Revenue Service, Malam Abubakar Tata, who further stated during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that this is the first time the State is generating such a sum.

According to Tata, there were lots of leakages and lack of cooperation between the service and other revenue generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), when he assumed office but all that has been rectified.

Tata also attributed the realisation of the above sum to the encouragement and the motivation given to the staff of the service by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He said; ”When I assumed duty I came with the mindset that we were going to change the story by understanding and diagnosing the problem and in doing so, we could proffer a solution.

“I invited 78 MDAs who were generating revenue for the state and had a discussion with them as well as invited the remaining MDAs that were not generating revenue.

“I went ahead to find out what their prospects were and what they did to the state. I then created one or two revenue heads in a bid to start generating revenue to assist the government.

“Also the end of year bonus for staff and other departmental awards for best performing staff were introduced to motivate the staff, which in turn will discourage them from corrupt practices,” Tata added.

