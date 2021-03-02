Gombe gov sacks three Commissioners, appoints replacements | Ripples Nigeria

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has sacked three commisioners and replaced them subject to confirmation of the state House of Assembly.

In the minor cabinet reshuffle exercise, six Commissioners were redeployed to other Ministries.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi made the announced in a statement on Monday.

The sacked officers are Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami – Information & Culture, Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana- Health and Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN)- Special Duties.

The statement reads “In his bid to further consolidate on the operations of government, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has approved a minor cabinet reshufflement as follows:

“Mohammed Danladi Adamu from Lands and Survey to Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives; Dr Habu Dahiru from Education to Health, and Usman Jafun Biri from Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Lands and Survey.

“The others areJulius Ishaya from Ministry of Youth Development to Ministry of Information and Culture; Dauda Batari Zambuk from Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation to Ministry of Education and Adamu Dishi Kupto from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.”

“Meanwhile, His Excellency has nominated the following to serve as commissioners, pending their confirmation by the Gombe State House of Assembly: Mr Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, Abdullahi Idris Kwami and Abubakar Aminu Musa

“His Excellency congratulates the new nominees and wishes them success in their new responsibilities,” the statement reads.

