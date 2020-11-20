Gombe gov urges public officers to declare assets

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday urged public office holders in the state to declare their assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in order to be on the good side of the law.

The governor, who gave the directive during a one-day workshop on asset declaration and code of conduct for public officers held in the state, said asset declaration by public officials would conform to the state’s government policy on transparency, accountability, and probity in governance.

.He described the workshop as timely, considering his administration’s commitment to reforming and strengthening the public service sector for effective and efficient service delivery.

He added that the CCB, being a pioneer anti-corruption agency, was established to tackle corruption among public officials.

“Initially established by an act of the parliament, the CCB was subsequently institutionalised to the provision of the fifth schedule of the 1999 Constitution,” Yahaya said.

