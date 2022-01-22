Gombe governor urges residents to be more security conscious

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has called on the people of the state to remain security conscious in view of the on-going security challenges facing the country.

The Governor who made the call at a civic reception organized by the Mai Kaltungo, Engineer Sale Mohammed in honour of the State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak at his Palace in Kaltungo on Saturday maintained that security breeds peace which he described as the catalysts of meaningful development of societies.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Governor Yahaya also challenged traditional, community leaders and leaders of thought to deepen community policing in addition to conventional Security Artitecture to guarantee the desired peace in the State.

While congratulating the Acting Chief Judge on his well deserved appointment, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya enjoined him to live up to his calling assuring that his administration will do everything possible to ensure effective autonomy of the Judiciary.

In his comment, elated Justice Joseph Awak appreciated Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for finding him worthy of the appointment assuring that he will do his best to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The Acting Chief Judge used the occasion to call on parents to keep watch on their wards, protect them against social vices of drug abuse and substance abuse and invest in their education to make them better citizens.

READ ALSO: Police officer arrested for allegedly shooting tanker driver in Gombe

In their respective remarks, the Chairmen, Kaltungo and Shongom Local Government Councils Faruk Aliyu and Yohanna Nahari appreciated Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the honour to the people of Kaltungo Chiefdom by appointing Justice Joseph Awak as the Acting Chief Judge of the State and Commended the appointee for attaining the feat.

The two Local Government Chairmen also lauded the Mai Kaltungo Engr Sale Mohammed for putting up the reception which they said,will serve as motivation to the Acting Chief Judge in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The occasion which had in attendance the Majority Leader, Commissioners, High Court Justices, Head of MDA’S, traditional rulers and well wishers also featured Cultural displays as contained in a statement by Joshua Danmalam

Information Officer SSGs office.

End

Gombe state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Joseph Awak

Mai Kaltungo, Engnr Sale Mohammed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now