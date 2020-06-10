Gombe governor’s aide, three cabinet members test positive for COVID-19

An aide to the governor of Gombe and three commissioners of the state have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Gombe State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Alhassan announced the development to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said they were among the new cases of the virus confirmed after 609 persons were tested in the state.

The commissioner said the state was currently witnessing community transmission and urged residents of the state to observe all precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus.

He said, ”Out of the 21 commissioners, it is unfortunate we are having three. Of the special advisers, we have one positive case.”

He also said that five members of the House of Assembly had earlier been confirmed positive for the disease.

“The pandemic now is within the community and we are experiencing community transmission.

“Therefore, all hands need to be on deck to see that we fight this pandemic headon. All permanent secretaries and directors in all the government ministeries and agencies are now undergoing the test.” he added.

