Gombe govt approves reopening of schools | Ripples Nigeria

Gombe State government on Thursday approved the reopening of schools across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru, disclosed this in a statement in Gombe.

The state government ordered the closure of schools in March to check the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The commissioner said boarding schools across the state would resume on October 4, while day schools, including primary, Islamiya, and Tsangaya Islamic schools, would commence classes on October 5.

READ ALSO: Gombe gov suspends salaries of 135 workers for absenteeism

He urged school administrators to continue observing all the COVID-19 protocols including the use of face masks, social distancing, and measurement of body temperature with infrared thermometers.

Dahiru also stressed the need for all schools to establish school health committee to ensure the implementation of health-related protocols.

Join the conversation

Opinions