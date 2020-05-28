Gombe govt denies claims of reopening schools on June 8

The Gombe State government has debunked reports that the Federal Government has fixed June 8 as resumption date for schools in the country.

The claim was denied by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Habu Dahiru, who also warned against the re-opening of schools in the state in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Dr Dahiru also stated that the state ministry of education was yet to receive any circular from relevant agencies on resumption date for schools in the country.

“The decision to close schools was in the best interest of pupils and students,” he said.

“We did not close the schools on our own. There were directives and these directives were received based on the technical guidelines given by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The directive was given by relevant authorities, if we are going to re-open schools, we will need the same directive and this will only be when it is safe to open schools again,’’ Dr Dahiru noted.

The commissioner added that there was no plan in the state to re-open schools until the virus was put under control.

“Schools must be fumigated and made ready; teachers and students properly sensitised and all other measures taken before schools will be re-opened,’’ he explained.

