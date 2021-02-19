Gombe govt imposes curfew on LGA over protests | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gombe govt imposes curfew on LGA over protests
The Gombe State government on Friday imposed 24 hours curfew in Billiri local government area of the state over protest by some aggrieved persons in the area.
Hundreds of women had mounted checks at various points in Billiri LGA to protest the state government’s delay in appointing a new paramount ruler for the area.
The Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, who announced the curfew at a press briefing, said the measure was aimed at finding lasting peace in the area.
The curfew, according to him, takes effect from Friday.
He said: “Following the current eruption of violence in Billiri Town, which has degenerated into a security threat to lives and property, the Gombe State government has imposed 24 hours curfew within Billiri local government area with effect from 6:00 p.m. of Friday, February 19, 2021.
“The government affirmed the need for peaceful co-existence among the citizenry and commitment to the protection of lives and properties. Consequently, the government has suspended all forms of gatherings in Billiri local government area of Gombe State.
“All security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive. All citizens are expected to comply with the directive except those personnel providing essential services.”
Latest
Zamfara bandit leader meets Niger govt, promises quick release of abducted Kagara students
The leader of armed bandits in Zamfara State, Dogo Gide, assured on Friday that the abducted students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of Niger State would soon be released.
Gide, whose group controls the Southern part of Zamfara forests, gave the assurance when he met with officials of the Niger State government in Gusau.
The meeting was initiated by a prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Gumi.
Although he said the abducted students are not in his custody, he would negotiate with other criminal groups to facilitate the release of the victims.
The bandit leader assured that with the intervention of Gumi the group would ensure the release of the abducted persons.
Armed bandits had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted 27 students and three members of staff from the college.
One of the students was reportedly shot dead by the bandits during the attack on the college.
Gide said: “The abducted persons, whether they were kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara State or any other neighbouring states of Niger, Kebbi, and Kaduna will be released soon.”
Latest
Tinubu calls for peace in Nigeria
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday called for peace among all ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.
Tinubu made the call during the Eighth-Day Fidau Prayer for the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.
The event was also attended by former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Inspector-General of Police, Musliliu Smith; the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi; among others.
The APC chieftain said the country was facing a crisis and urged Nigerians to live in harmony and give peace a chance.
He said: “Nigeria is currently facing a crisis; a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security, but God Almighty that made this country one of the largest and most resourceful countries will protect us.
“I appeal, in his (Jakande) memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now into ethnic, tribal, and religious crises.
“If there is a crisis, where do we go? We will submerge entire West Africa. There will be no enough space to accommodate us.
“Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religious conflict, will never want it for Nigeria.
“We pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us.”
Tinubu said the religious leaders are very critical in the present situation and urged them to continue their prayers, commitment, and fasting for the peace and stability in the country.
The ex-Lagos governor described the death of the late Jakande as not just a loss to the family but Lagos and the country in general.
Tinubu said Lagos and Nigeria were lucky to have a man like the late former governor and drew from his wealth of knowledge.
“Today, he is no more but he still exists to eternity. We pray for Lagos State, we pray for Nigeria to give us more people, more leaders that are prudent, honest, and give priority to the world in the future,” the APC chieftain concluded.
Latest
Ex-CDI suggests governors play a part in increased kidnappings
The immediate past Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Usman on Thursday said his office had intelligence report that Boko Haram were going to kidnap the Dapchi girls.
Usman, one of the retired top military brass appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as ambassador-designates, made the revelation during his screening by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
It would be recalled that over 200 girls from a government school in Dapchi, Yobe State were abducted in February, 2018.
Usman said: “There was an intelligence report on Dapchi before it occurred. We saw indicators building up but it was not managed properly”.
He subtly blamed state governors for circumstances, and infrastructural deficits that aided kidnappers.
“State governors have a role to play because if you are given intelligence, we expect troops to move in but this does not happen in the North-East because of bad roads and difficult terrains.
“There is the need to partner with state governments to deny the bandits the use of forests. We need to manage these forests.
“Unfortunately, these forests are lying fallow. We have partnerships with defence agencies in different countries and it is critical that we build these partnerships to prevent future attacks.”
