Gombe govt imposes curfew on LGA over protests | Ripples Nigeria

The Gombe State government on Friday imposed 24 hours curfew in Billiri local government area of the state over protest by some aggrieved persons in the area.

Hundreds of women had mounted checks at various points in Billiri LGA to protest the state government’s delay in appointing a new paramount ruler for the area.

The Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, who announced the curfew at a press briefing, said the measure was aimed at finding lasting peace in the area.

The curfew, according to him, takes effect from Friday.

He said: “Following the current eruption of violence in Billiri Town, which has degenerated into a security threat to lives and property, the Gombe State government has imposed 24 hours curfew within Billiri local government area with effect from 6:00 p.m. of Friday, February 19, 2021.

“The government affirmed the need for peaceful co-existence among the citizenry and commitment to the protection of lives and properties. Consequently, the government has suspended all forms of gatherings in Billiri local government area of Gombe State.

“All security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive. All citizens are expected to comply with the directive except those personnel providing essential services.”

