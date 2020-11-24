Gombe govt proposes N116bn budget for 2021

The Gombe State government has proposed a budget estimate of N116.3 billion for the 2021 fiscal year.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Muhammad Magaji, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the state Executive Council meeting held in Gombe on Tuesday.

He said Governor Inuwa Yahaya would present the budget to the state House of Assembly next week.

He noted that the 2021 budget proposal which comprised N58.78 billion for capital expenditure and N57.55 billion for recurrent expenditure was 7.5 percent higher than the 2020 revised budget of N107.60 billion.

According to the commissioner, out of the N55.24 billion approved for recurrent expenditure for 2020, N39.37billion was spent between January and October, representing 71.2 percent budget performance.

Magaji also disclosed that out of N52.37 billion total capital budget for 2020, N26.06 billion had been spent as at October.

He said the government welcomed inputs from various stakeholders during the public hearing on budget preparation.

