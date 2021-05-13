Gombe govt seeks World Bank loan to tackle erosion | Ripples Nigeria

News
Gombe govt seeks World Bank loan to tackle erosion
Gombe State is considering taking a World Bank loan to tackle erosion at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe.
This was disclosed by the state’s deputy governor, Manassah Jatau, during the Presidential Visitation Panel to the affected school.
In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, Jatau who welcomed the panel on behalf of the Governor, Muhammad Yahaya, expressed strong commitment in handling the project despite the school belonging to the Federal Government.
“The state government was considering taking the loan because its people benefited the most from the school,” he said
Jatau also disclosed that the state government had earlier intervened in erosion control in the school through the diversion of some major structures at the Mega Park located very close to the school, so this is not the first time.”
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt launches North-East rice pyramid in Gombe
Leader of the delegation Kenneth Okiongbo was also quoted as telling the deputy governor that the panel was at the college to assess its performance in governance, academic standard, physical infrastructure, administration and finance.
While thanking the state government on its effort, Okiongbo also sought more interventions in the school especially in the areas of erosion control and road infrastructure.
Last month, Following the erosion that stalled activities in the school, the Federal Government inaugurated a panel on April 12 in Abuja to assess the college in the aforementioned areas within the periods of 2011 to 2015 and 2016 – 2020.
