Gombe Head of Service resigns, governor dissolves cabinet

The Gombe State Head of Service, Bapayo Yahaya, has resigned from the position.

The Director-General for Press Affairs in the Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said Governor Inuwa Yahaya has appointed his Principal Private Secretary, Ahmed Abdullahi, as the acting HoS.

The statement read: “Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also accepted the resignation of the Gombe State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya. In his place, the governor has approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretary/Principal Private Secretary PPS to the governor, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi as Acting Head of Civil Service.”

He said the governor also dissolved the State Executive Council and terminated the appointment of all public officers in the state.

The spokesman, however, revealed that public officers in statutory boards and commissions are excluded from directive.

The chairmen of the local government caretaker committee will also remain in office till the expiration of their tenure on June 19.

