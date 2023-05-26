News
Gombe Head of Service resigns, governor dissolves cabinet
The Gombe State Head of Service, Bapayo Yahaya, has resigned from the position.
The Director-General for Press Affairs in the Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said Governor Inuwa Yahaya has appointed his Principal Private Secretary, Ahmed Abdullahi, as the acting HoS.
The statement read: “Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also accepted the resignation of the Gombe State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya. In his place, the governor has approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretary/Principal Private Secretary PPS to the governor, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi as Acting Head of Civil Service.”
READ ALSO: Gombe APC expels Senator, Rep, over alleged anti-party activities
He said the governor also dissolved the State Executive Council and terminated the appointment of all public officers in the state.
The spokesman, however, revealed that public officers in statutory boards and commissions are excluded from directive.
The chairmen of the local government caretaker committee will also remain in office till the expiration of their tenure on June 19.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...