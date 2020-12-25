Gombe local council election a mockery of democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday described the December 19 local council election in Gombe State as a mockery of the country’s hard-earned democracy.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 11 chairmanship and 114 councillorship seats in the election.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Major Gen. A. K. Kwaskebe (retd), who disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing at the party secretariat, said the entire process was not credible.

He said the PDP awaits the directive of the national leadership on the next action.

Kwaskebe said: “There are 2,218 polling units across the state, our party agents were all deployed to all these polling units but almost all have reported that election did not hold in these polling units because no election materials or officials of Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) were seen there to conduct the election.

READ ALSO: APC sweeps Gombe local council election

“Similarly, none of the PDP representatives was allowed to see or escort any sensitive election materials to their various destinations.

“It is not a hidden secret that local government election did not take place in Gombe State because GOSIEC and the state government did not prepare to conduct a free and fair election.

“We are highly disappointed in the state electoral commission that threw cautions into the wind and aid this show of shame, a flagrant mockery of our hard-earned democracy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions