Gombe monarch recovers from COVID-19

The Gombe State government said Monday the First Class ruler of Tangale chiefdom in the state, Dr. Abdu Buba-Maisheru II, has recovered from COVID-19.
The monarch tested positive for the virus 12 days ago.
The Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, disclosed this during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 situation in the state.
He said: “It is a fact that Mai Tangale had COVID-19 infection and he was admitted and mercifully, he has fully recovered and had been discharged.”
He rejected criticisms that the taskforce was not transparent in handling the monarch’s COVID-19 case, saying “there was nothing fishy and we have never told you anything that is not true or transparent.
“We just protected the personal information of the subject according to medical ethics and his fundamental human rights.”