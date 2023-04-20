Gombe NSCDC deploys 780 operatives for Eid el-Fitr celebration

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps {NSCDC} has said it has deployed 780 operatives across the state to enhance security arrangements and crime prevention during this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Achir Abraham disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Buhari Sa’ad, adding that the deployed operatives would maintain safety before, during and after this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration in Gombe.

According to Abraham, the personnel would be deployed on major roads, patrol teams and surveillance squads to cover critical national assets, worship centres, recreation centres, marketplaces, motor parks, shopping centres and black spots across the state for adequate security of lives and properties.

Abraham said: “780 personnel have been deployed for robust security arrangements and crime prevention for Eid celebration. On behalf of the entire officers and men, I heartily rejoice and felicitate with all Muslim faithful in the state as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitr.”

The Commandant, who encouraged Muslim faithful to propagate peace, demonstrate love, forgiveness and tolerance irrespective of religious affiliation, also urged members of the public to be security conscious and report any strange movement in their environment to security agencies.

“If you see something, say something”, Abraham emphasised.

