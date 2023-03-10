Gombe PDP demands arrest of APC coordinator over threat of violence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe on Friday demanded the arrest of one Alhaji Jamilu Ishaku Gwamna for allegedly threatening to kill people who vote against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bolari West of Gombe local government area of the state.

There were reports that over 200 residents of the state had signed a letter addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and other security agencies demanding the arrest of Gwamna who is the APC campaign coordinator in the state.

The spokesman for the PDP campaign council in Gombe, Ayuba Aluke, who addressed journalists at the party’s campaign office in Gombe, warned that the threats might undermine the peaceful conduct of the March 18 elections in the state.

Aluke said: “In Bolari West, where one Alhaji Jamilu Ishaku Gwamna went on a purported campaign and made inciting comments. The comments are threatening the life and security of the people of Bolari West.



“He openly threatened that anybody who comes out on election day to vote for any other person except his principal, and APC, ‘his mother should be ready to give birth to another child’.

“We are bringing up this issue to the notice of security agencies in the state; the police, the Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to checkmate and take appropriate action about this.

“Taking action will ensure sanity in the state. To PDP supporters, don’t be afraid of coming out so that we can vote out this government that has held us backward.”

