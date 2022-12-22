Gombe PDP suspends spokesman for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe has suspended its publicity secretary, Murtala Usman, for alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP Secretary in the state, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Gombe.

He said: “As the PRO of the party who is supposed to protect the image of the party, his activities are inimical to the ideals and progress of the party.

READ ALSO: Gombe PDP wants court to disqualify Gov Yahaya, deputy from contesting 2023 polls

“The general public is hereby informed that anybody who conducts any business with him in the name of PDP does so at his own peril.”

Usman, who confirmed that he received the suspension letter on Thursday, said he had planned to resign from the position before his suspension.

He promised to make public his next political move in a few days.

