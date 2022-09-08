Gombe Police arrests two suspected kidnappers

Gombe State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers: Abdullahi Isah 27 years of Wuro Bokki village via Bajoga and Mikaila Alhaji Bala, 56 years of Malleri village via Malam Sidi, Kwami LGA of Gombe State.

A press release by the Command PPRO, Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar contained that on the 26th of August at about 2pm, following a formal complaint, Police Operatives attached to Gombe State intelligence Bureau (SIB) arrested the suspects.

The PPRO stated that the syndicate belongs to a kidnapping gang who are allegedly terrorizing Bajoga, Dukku and Nafada axis of Gombe State as they specialized in kidnapping of locals for ransom as well as making calls and sending threat messages to their innocent targets, forcing them to bring specific amount of money or risk being killed and members of their families been wiped.

Mahid Abubakar added that the suspects are assisting the Police to apprehend other accomplices still at large after which they will be brought to justice.

According to him, the exhibits recovered in their possession included One Dane gun, Two Assorted Charms, One Cutlass and one motorcycle with REG NO FKY 492 VE which was part of proceeds of ransom collected following previous kidnapped incidents in Kaoje village of Yobe State.

The stamens stated that also on September 26 at about 8pm, following a formal complaint received from one Suleiman Ibrahim, aged 57 years of Jauro Musa via Akko LGA, that on the same date one Bello Ibrahim aged 35 years and Yayaji Ibrahim ‘still at large of same address conspired and allegedly attacked his son, one Usman Suleiman aged 30 years with sticks and stabbed him with machete on his fore head and legs.

As a result, he sustained various degree of injuries. On the receipt of the complaint, Police operatives attached to Akko Division moved to the scene and arrested the suspect, one Bello Ibrahim. Victim was rushed to General Hospital, Kumo, for medical attention but was certified dead by a medical Doctor while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect is assisting the Police with useful Information that will help to apprehend his accomplices who is still at large, after which they will be brought to justice.

By Yemi Kanji

