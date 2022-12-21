Gombe Police boss blames crime, violence on idleness of youths

Gombe State Police Commissioner, Oqua Etim has attributed the spate of increasing violence and other criminal activities to idleness and lack of something doing by the teeming youths in the country.

CP Oqua Etim opined that once a child is busy doing something that is gainful and will put bread on the table, he is far away from crime because “an idle mind is a devil’s workshop”.

The Police Commissioner was speaking when the President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) alongside his cabinet paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the State Police Command headquarters in Gombe.

The Commissioner said that he considered the NANS delegation to his office as a special Christmas ‘gift’ to the Command considering the importance of NANS as a body.

The CP also noted that ethnicity and religion have eaten deep into the fabric of the society causing division and lack of unity, urging the delegation to keep such hindrances away and that way they can succeed.

He stressed that ethnicity and religion have been used to inflict wounds on people, and the NANS officials are in the better position to redeem people from perishing in the name of religion and ethnic divides.

In his responses to the issue of bandits attacking students, the CP said that he would see to the establishment of standard Police Division to stop the unfortunate incidents particularly in Kashere axis so as to safe guard the University community and it’s neighborhood.

Read also:Police arrests three suspected IPOB members in Cross River

Oqua Etim lauded Gombe State as one of the peaceful States in the North East sub-region stating that it must not fail, therefore, urging the delegation to guard the peace enjoyed jealously.

The Commissioner further commended the delegation for the visit and reassured them of his undivided support anytime, any day, as a form of reciprocative gesture, the CP urged the delegation not to be involved in any cultic groups so as to minimize crime.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the NANS President, Senator Usman Umar Barambo said that the Association was at the Command to solicit guidance from the Commissioner of Police on how best the Union could prevent its members from involving in violent acts or be used as thugs during the forth coming General Elections.

Usman Umar further reiterated the importance of security, as it is everybody’s business, hence their decision for the courtesy visit.

The NANS President urged the Commissioner of Police to give the Union maximum support, as not to take side with the politicians and likewise come to the rescue of its members who bandits have been terrorizing.

The delegation constituted the NANS’ President, Senator, Usman Umar Barambo, D.G Protest, ASC Zone E, National Security Adviser, and the Chairman, NANS Bauchi Forum with the aim of licensing with the Nigeria Police to put an end to the traditional violence as embedded during elections as contained in a statement by ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar ANIPR, Police Public Relations Officer, Gombe State Command.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now