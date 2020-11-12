GOMBE: We’ve uncovered 265 hidden accounts linked to previous administration –Gov Yahaya

The Gombe State government has revealed that it has discovered no fewer than 265 hidden accounts linked to the previous administration.

Governor Inuwa who made the disclosure on Thursday while declaring open a one-day workshop on Treasury Single Account (TSA) tagged: “Cash Management Strategy”, said that his administration also uncovered N1.48 billion from 586 undisclosed accounts.

He further informed during the workshop that his administration had closed 586 dormant accounts after generating their annual account statements for proper reconciliation and documentations.

He said; “This shows the enormity of the financial indiscipline and capacity inherited by his administration.

“You can imagine 2, 292 accounts being operated in one government and you expect proper accountability and records, we must do something to safeguard ourselves.

“If the state must make progress, reforms will be inevitable and for us, it is either we reform or we perish. There is no option.

Governor Yahaya noted that in order to further foster efficient management of cash resources, he approved the Cash Management Strategy for the state.

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to devastating economic consequences globally. To navigate this, states must develop innovative ways of saving cost, improving efficiencies and eliminating wastage.

“This requires the highest level of competence and professionalism from our accounting officers,” he said.

