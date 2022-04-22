GOOD NEWS: Data price, jobs in focus as Google internet cable lands in Lagos

Nigerians can expect to pay less for Internet services after Google announced that its Equiano subsea cable will reduce retail Internet prices by 21% after its full deployment.

The company disclosed this on Thursday, while also expressing optimism that the new tech infrastructure will create 1.6 million jobs and boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product by $10.1bn.

The Equiano cable starts in Portugal in Western Europe, running more than 12,000km along the West Coast of Africa and initially lands in Lomé, Togo; Lagos, Nigeria; Swakopmund, Namibia; Rupert’s Bay, Saint Helena, and Melkbosstrand, South Africa.

This, according to Google, will establish a valuable new high-capacity connection between Africa and Europe.

Speaking at the matter, the Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan, said, “Google is committed to supporting Africa’s digital transformation and we are excited to see the impact of the landing of Equiano in Nigeria.

We have worked with established partners and in-country experts to guarantee that Equiano has the greatest potential effect in Nigeria and throughout Africa.

“Equiano is set to make an enduring contribution towards the development of Nigeria’s communications infrastructure and today marks another major step in its development. We look forward to honouring our commitment to being part of Africa’s digital transformation.”

