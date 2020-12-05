Goodluck Jonathan debunks rumours of contesting 2023 election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked rumours of him contesting the 2023 presidential elections and possibly return to the office he left five years ago.

He said it was rather too early for him to be thinking of that.

The Bayelsa State-born Jonathan bared his mind on Friday, December 4, when journalists asked him to state his position on the speculations that has been trailing him in recent times about the moves by politicians trying to woo him to throw his hat into the ring.

Speaking with journalists after attending an event organised by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja, Jonathan was asked if he would be joining the presidential race for 2023, but he swiftly responded by saying:

“It is too early to talk about that.”

Jonathan added that he would rather speak about the issue of insecurity in the country and called for support for the Federal Government and the security agencies to overcome the challenges.

He also noted that Nigeria was not the only country affected by insecurity as that was one of the major challenges he had to deal with while in office.

Read also: Jonathan harps on electronic voting as only way to credible elections in Nigeria, Africa

In the past few weeks, there have been conjectures that Jonathan is being persuaded to run at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms.

During his 63rd birthday celebrations two weeks ago, there was a report of a visit by some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and chieftains of the ruling party, with gossips rife that they were trying to convince Jonathan to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement he later issued, Jonathan denied the fact that the visit of the APC big wigs had anything to do with politics as they only visited him to celebrate with him and his family.

Join the conversation

Opinions