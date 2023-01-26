Goods worth millions destroyed as fire guts 4-storey building in Balogun market

There was chaos at the Balogun Market on Lagos Island after an inferno engulfed a four-storey building with goods worth millions of naira reportedly destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be revealed by the relevant agencies but it was reported by onlookers that the fire started from one of the shops of the textiles and shoe building located on Gbajumo, at about 12.45 am.

Firemen from the Federal and State Services reportedly battled for three hours before it was put out.

READ ALSO:Fire guts Anambra foam depot

In his statement, South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Ibrahim Farinloye, said there was no record of loss of life.

“Presently, the fire has been brought under total control. It has been contained without spreading to other buildings.

“No injury or death has been noticed accessibility to the source of fire is still very difficult but it is confined to the source,” Farinloye said.

