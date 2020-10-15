Google Africa extends support to #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

Nigerians protesting against police brutality and EndSARS have gotten the support of multi-national company, google.

This was disclosed by the company in a tweet via it’s verified Twitter account @googleafrica on Thursday, as it extended it’s support to the Nigerian masses.

Read also: Google launches new product, Tables

The global search engine said, “We strongly oppose oppression, brutality, and intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society and abuse of power infringes on democratic and human rights.

“We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation. #EndSARS.”

We strongly oppose oppression, brutality & intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society, & that abuse of power infringes on people’s democratic & human rights. We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation. #EndsSARS — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) October 15, 2020

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions