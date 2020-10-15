Latest Tech

Google Africa extends support to #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

October 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians protesting against police brutality and EndSARS have gotten the support of multi-national company, google.

This was disclosed by the company in a tweet via it’s verified Twitter account @googleafrica on Thursday, as it extended it’s support to the Nigerian masses.

The global search engine said, “We strongly oppose oppression, brutality, and intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society and abuse of power infringes on democratic and human rights.

“We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation. #EndSARS.”

