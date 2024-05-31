Google announces $2bn investment in Malaysia to expand data centre, AI infrastructure

With the increasing demand for AI and cloud services, Google declared on Thursday that it will invest $2 billion in Malaysia.

The majority of the funds will be used to build the nation’s first data center and cloud region.

The financial plan was revealed in a statement by Ruth Porat, president, CFO, and CIO of Alphabet and Google.

A $2.2 billion investment to build new cloud and AI infrastructure in Malaysia was announced by Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella as the nation opens up to investment prospects.

According to reports, the data center will run Google’s digital services, such as Workspace, Maps, and Search, while the cloud area would provide services to companies and organizations in the public and private sectors.

In addition to Google’s two AI literacy efforts for schools and students around the country, the company has also provided data centers, servers and other hardware needed to store data and execute programs or services.

READ ALSO:Google set to acquire Hubspot in move to take market share from Microsoft

“This investment is not just about infrastructure; it’s about unlocking new possibilities for businesses, educators, and every Malaysian,” Farhan S Qureshi, country director for Google Malaysia, said in a blog post on Thursday.

Qureshi stated that the Google data center would “pave the way for delivering the transformative power of AI to users and customers across the country” and power products like Google Maps and Search.

By 2030, the investment, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, would boost the nation’s GDP by $3.2 billion and provide 26,500 new jobs.

As to Anwar’s post on X, “The investment towards Google‘s first data centre in Malaysia and the establishment of the Google Cloud region is evidence that the Government’s well-defined planning coupled with the nation’s economic might and assets appeal to both new and current investors.”

“This clearly establishes Malaysia as one of the front-runners in the utilization and provision of digital technology-driven services.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now