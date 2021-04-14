Google celebrates late Nigerian musician, Oliver De Coque | Ripples Nigeria

Tech giants, Google on Wednesday created a doodle to celebrate the 74th posthumous birthday of a Nigeria guitarist Oliver De Coque whose real name is Oliver Sunday.

Oliver De Coque, who hails from Anambra State was described as “one of Africa’s most prolific recording artists.”

Oliver De Coque was largely regarded as the “Highlife King of Africa” and one of the continent’s most revered recording artiste.

He died on June 20, 2008, at the age of 66 of diabetes and hypertension, his son said in an interview.

Due to his musical prowess, he was crowned the King of Highlife for 1994 by the Alaafin of Oyo State, Oba Lamido Adedibu and awarded an honourary doctorate in music the same year.

His “Ogene” brand of highlife music blended modern highlife and traditional Igbo music, producing hits such as “Biri Ka Mbiri,” “Ana Enwe”, and “Nnukwu Mmawu” among others.

In 1973, he was featured in the popular Prince Nico Mbarga album “Sweet Mother.”

