Google celebrates Nigerian Potter, Ladi Kwali, on Doodle. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Google celebrates Nigerian Potter, Ladi Kwali, on Doodle

Tech giant Google, through a special Doodle feature, has celebrated Nigerian educator, ceramicist, glassworker and potter, Ladi Kwali.

The potter was celebrated for her significant contributions to art and how she helped introduce the international community to the beauty of Nigerian art through intricately decorated earthenware designs.

According to Google, the Doodle dedication coincided with the day of exhibition of Ladi Kwali’s works at the Skoto Gallery in New York opened.

Ladi Dosei Kwali, the potter was born around 1925 to a family of potters in Kwali, Abuja, Nigeria.

The potter learnt the coil and pinch methods of pottery during her childhood from her aunt, and later refined into her own style.

Kwali in 1954 joined the Abuja Pottery Center, going on to make history as the first Nigerian woman to train in advanced pottery techniques.

By 1960, she was exhibiting her wares across Europe and the America, leading to international acclaim.

Tech Trivia: What company developed the JFS file system?

A Microsoft

B IBM

C Google

D Apple

Answer: See end of post

2. Kenya’s 4G Capital secures $18.5M to scale venture

Kenya-based fintech company 4G Capital has announced securing a $18.5 million in Series C funding.

READ ALSO: Vehicle maintenance startup, Mecho Autotech, closes $2.15m seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

According to the startup, the investment was led by global private equity firm, Lightrock.

The equity funding comes as thr startup sought to roll-out a series of new products and services including new loans that will increase the credit limit from $1,000.

The loan scheme will allow longer repayment periods from the current maximum of one month.

Meanwhile, the startup noted that a new set of products are currently under development with future plans to lend to bigger businesses in the agri-value chain.

This will pivot the company to expand its reach from micro-sellers, who have been their target market since launch in 2013.

3. Talent raises $120M to compete

Hiring portal and job ads platform, Talent, has raised $120 million, a Series B round of funding.

The portal is famous for aggregating both job ads posted directly by recruiters as well as ads from third-party recruitment sites.

The new raiser will help the startup expand internationally, as it invests further in its programmatic search platform in a bid to introduce new products and service for users.

With a massive portfolio, Talent currently prides itself to have listed 30 million jobs from 1 million companies across 78 countries and 29 languages.

In addition, the startup sees more than 28 million monthly active visitors across that footprint.

On the new raiser, the round was led by Canadian VC Inovia Capital, with previous backer Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), and new investors Investissement Québec, Climb Ventures, BDC Capital, Fondaction, and HarbourVest Partners, also participating.

Trivia Answer: IBM

JFS stands for “Journaled File System.” JFS is a 64-bit file system created by IBM.

The initial version of JFS (also called JFS1) was developed for IBM’s AIX operating system and was released in 1990.

In 2001, IBM released JFS2 (the Enhanced Journaled File System), as well as a version of JFS that is compatible with the Linux operating system.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now