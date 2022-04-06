Google Cloud launches BigLake, new cross-platform data storage device

Google Cloud has launched a new cross-platform data storage device that will help enterprises analyze data in their warehouses easily.

Google Cloud disclosed this at a summit that saw the convergence of Google’s design and management team on Wednesday.

The development comes about one year after Google introduced Kubernetes Engine Autopilot into its cloud architecture.

The new data lake storage engine, named BigLake, combines “the best of data lakes and warehouses into a single service that abstracts away the underlying storage formats and systems.”

According to Google, the idea was to take its experience with running and managing its BigQuery data warehouse by extending it to data lakes on Google Cloud Storage.

Before the launch of BigLake, data processing was more complicated with developers querying multiple systems that often lead to the duplication or transfer of data.

In his remark at the forum, Google Cloud’s Vice President, Gerrit Kazmaier, said: “Managing data across disparate lakes and warehouses creates silos and increases risk and cost, especially when data needs to be moved.

“BigLake allows companies to unify their data warehouses and lakes to analyze data without worrying about the underlying storage format or system, which eliminates the need to duplicate or move data from a source and reduces cost and inefficiencies.”

With cloud computing and storage seeing rapid growth due to advancement in technology, cloud storage companies are investing in infrastructure to meet upward growing demands.

Some of the pioneers in this light include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Dell EMC, Google Cloud, IBM, ClearDATA, and Intel.

While many of the brands are owned and operated by foreign companies, Nigeria, and Africa by extension, is yet to produce a local player in the space.

