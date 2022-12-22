Google declares ‘code red’ to the rise of ChatGPT. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Google declares ‘code red’ to the rise of ChatGPT

Google’s management team has declared a “code red” in response to the rise of AI bot, ChatGPT.

Sources close to Google’s parent company, Alphabet, confirmed that Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, participated in several meetings around Google’s AI strategy.

The Trust and Safety division, among other Google departments, has also been instructed to shift focus to help create and introduce new AI prototypes and products in response to the emergence of AI bot ChatGPT.

OpenAI created the AI chatbot, which is now gaining popularity.

Analysts have noted that the possibility of ChatGPT replacing the search engine would be detrimental to Google’s ad-revenue business model.

2. Afreximbank and U.S EXIM partners to boost Trade Between Africa and USA with $500 million

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Export-Import Bank (U.S. EXIM) to enhance trade between Africa and the United States of America.

Afreximbank President and Chairman, Prof. Benedict Oramah, disclosed this in a media release on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the MoU was signed by Professor Oramah and Reta Jo Lewis, Esq., President, and Chair of U.S. EXIM, in Washington, DC.

“With the signing of this memorandum of understanding, we move from intentions to action and set the stage for our two institutions to serve as anchors for a renewed, vibrant U.S.-Africa trade and investment relationship,” said Prof. Oramah

The partnership is set to increase the African Diaspora’s commercial engagements in the United States to facilitate important trade between the two continents.

3. intella partners Huawei to enhance Speech-To-Text technology

A real-time intelligence provider, intella, has announced a partnership deal with Huawei to enhance its Arabic Speech-To-Text technology.

Huawei is a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

Michael Shafik, Director of Solutions and Strategic Partnerships at Huawei Northern Africa, disclosed this in a press release on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to generate fresh business prospects and innovative applications for intella’s AI-based technologies.

“We, at Huawei, are keen to support technology-based startups in order to accelerate their growth, which in return feeds into our progressive vision of digital transformation.

“Under the agreement, we will integrate intella’s new AI model, intella Voice, into our AI products,” noted Shafik.

Through this agreement, intella Voice and Huawei OpenLab’s integration will be strengthened, enabling Huawei to use intella’s core technology to create AI products with its own user experience.

Trivia Answer: 8 characters

Both WPA and WPA2 provide encrypted data transfers over a Wi-Fi connection.

Both require a password with a minimum length of 8 characters. The technologies differ in the way they encrypt the data.

