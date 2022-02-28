Google disables live traffic data in Ukraine. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Google disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine

As part of measures to keep some areas in Ukraine as discreet as possible from the invading forces of the Russian government, Google has temporarily disabled its Google Maps tools in Ukraine.

The development followed the escalation of tension between Ukraine and Russia.

The disabled feature is responsible for the provision of live information about traffic conditions and the “busyness” of regions to anyone monitoring.

According to Google, the decision to disable the feature was taken to aid the safety of people around places like stores and restaurants around local communities in the country.

Ukraine continues to face attacks from Russian forces who launched their first missile into the country on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

While the tension grows between the countries, Google alongside other tech giants have said they would take measures to protect users’ security in the region.

Tech Trivia: What do several websites linked together form?

A Web host

B Web server

C Web ring

D Web application

Answer: See end of post

2. Ghana’s Boxconn commences venture expansion with launch in Nigeria

Boxconn, a Ghanaian logistics startup, has kicked off its venture expansion plans with a first launch in Nigeria and Botswana.

Boxconn is a delivery service startup with claims to have facilitated thousands of deliveries.

The startup was founded in January 2021 after its founders met during the MEST Africa programme in Accra.

As a logistics software platform, the startup allows businesses and individuals to deliver on-demand.

In addition, the startup offers a white-label delivery service that allows businesses to promote delivery through their own channels and get access to an on-demand fleet of riders.

Trivia Answer: Web Ring

A Web ring is a way of interlinking related Web sites so that people can visit many similar Web sites by just following the “Web ring” link on each page. Most Web rings allow people to browse backwards or forwards through the sites in the ring, or choose to visit individual sites from a list.

The rings are typically run from a main site which uses a Web scripting application to select random sites and keep the ring up to date.

