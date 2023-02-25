Tech
Google doodle marks Nigeria’s elections
Google’s Doodle transformed on Saturday, portraying the Nigerian flag and a ballot box to indicate the country was having its election today.
The Doodle typically depicts Google’s logo; however, it temporarily changes to celebrate special occasions in certain countries.
Ripples Nigeria understands that the Doodle is limited to region or countries, which means when it transforms, only the people living in the country being celebrated would see it – in some cases, the reach of the Doodle could extend beyond the shores of the nation.
Although the Doodle also transforms to persons who have impacted the world through their works. It is also used to create awareness.
Each country has its own Google Doodle, and that of Nigeria is currently depicting the Nigerian flag and a ballot box. Ripples Nigeria confirmed that the reach is restricted to the country, which means individuals in other countries are unaware of it, as they are currently seeing a different image.
READ ALSO:Google launches AI tool to turn text into music
Google Doodle has previously transformed into Nigerian educator, ceramicist, glassworker, and potter, Ladi Kwali and Nigerian playwright, Ola Rotimi.
The Doodle had also honoured Nigerian filmmaker, Amaka Igwe. It honours Nigeria’s Independence Day yearly and had also transformed to jollof rice as well.
Meanwhile, Nigerians are voting today to elect their President, as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu contest for the Aso Rock top job.
The winner of the election will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in late May 2023. Buhari was first elected in March 2015. He won re-election in February 2019.
In Nigeria, Presidents are entitled to a maximum two terms, of four years each, after which he or she hands over to a newly elected President.
