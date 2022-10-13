Google endorses Trump’s Truth Social for Play Store. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Google endorses Trump’s Truth Social for Play Store

Tech giant, Google, has announced the endorsement of the former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, for distribution on Play Store, Google’s app repository with about 3.3 million Android apps.

The Chief Executive Officer, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Devin Nunes, disclosed the endorsement in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

Earlier, Google’s Play Store, which has been the main way users of Android phones in the United States and elsewhere download apps, has failed to approve Truth Social over the concerns about the violations of its Play Store policies.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use,” Nunes said in a statement.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Truth Social is already available in the United States on the Apple App Store since February.

Tech Trivia: An app “skin” is synonymous with what term?

A. Installer

B. Archive

C. Theme

D. Library

Answer: see end of post

2. Egypt’s consumer money app, Telda, secures $20 million seed round

An Egyptian consumer money app, Telda, has announced securing $20 million in a seed round.

Roel Janssen, a partner at lead investor Global Founders Capital, confirmed investing in Telda in a media release on Thursday.

Telda was launched last April by ex-Swvl executive Ahmed Sabbah and his co-founder Youssef Sholqamy.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Telda’s seed investment welcomed venture capital from existing investors including Sequoia Capital and Global Founders Capital (GFC), who led the round, and a new investor Block, formerly known as Square.

“We are incredibly excited to further strengthen our partnership with Telda.

“We are confident that Telda will continue to amaze Egyptian customers with an outstanding product experience and exceptional service in the coming years,” said Janssen.

The consumer money app said that investment will be used to pursue its mission of fully and seamlessly digitizing Egyptians’ use and concept of money.

3. Fintech for under-18s, GoHenry, secures $55M

A UK-based fintech for under-18s has secured $55M from previous backers Edison Partners and Revaia (formerly Gaia), with a strategic investment from Italian payments company Nexi.

CEO Alex Zivoder confirmed the fresh funding in a media release on Thursday.

As per local reports, the fintech since its launch in 2012 now has 2 million customers, all between 6 and 18 years of age, across the U.K., and the U.S.

Gohenry bills itself as a developer of kids’ money management applications helping young people to take part in the digital economy.

Commenting on the raiser and intent, Zivoder said:

“In the next 2 to 3 years we’ll have hopefully created a successful new segment called youth banking.

“The funding and debt raises are the next step in the story. For all of us, it’s getting us to the point to become household names in this segment.”

Founded by Alex Zivoder, Dean Brauer, and Louise Hill, the company recently expanded to France and Spain after acquiring French rival Pixpay.

Trivia Answer: Theme

This strange term refers to the appearance of a program’s interface.

By changing the skin of a program, you can make the interface look completely different, but usually still have all the same functions.

It is similar to a “Theme” you may use to customize the appearance of your computer’s desktop.

By Kayode Hamsat

