Google launches feature to decode doctors’ ‘bad’ handwriting. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Google launches feature to decode doctors’ “bad” handwriting

Google has, on Monday, announced that it is working with pharmacists to unravel the handwriting coded by doctors when giving medical prescription to patients.

A Google executive made the announcement at the recently organized Google annual conference in India.

The search giant said it intended to roll out the feature on its Google Lens product.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the feature will allow users to either take a picture of the prescription or upload one from the photo library.

However, the company didn’t immediately share when it plans to release the new feature to the masses.

Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice-president of Google India added that through artificial intelligence (AI), there would be more opportunities to build ramps through language, video, and safety.

Tech Trivia: Organizing electronic and A/V cables is also known as what?

A. Cable collection

B. Cable management

C. Cable buffering

D. Cable striping

Answer: see end of post

2. Online marketplace for handicrafts, Muqbis, secures undisclosed pre-Seed funding

An online marketplace for handicrafts, Muqbis, has secured an undisclosed amount in pre-Seed funding from Nama Ventures.

Mohammed Alzubi, founder and managing partner of Nama Venturers, confirmed the funding in a press release on Monday.

The Egypt-based startup was cofounded in 2021 by Iman El Wasifi, Mohamed Nasser, and Kareem Hussein.

The startup said it provided a platform for local artisans in Egypt to sell their products, billing itself as the Etsy of the Mena region.

“We’ve always wanted to make a bet on ‘the Etsy of Mena’ for a while now, the opportunities are massive, and our region enjoys a great deal of artists and talented craftsmen that need the right medium to monetise their craft,” said Alzubi.

Alzubi added that the investment would help its artisans reach more customers.

3. Taiwan launches probe into TikTok for suspected illegal operations

Taiwan’s government on Monday launched a probe into Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok on suspicion of illegally operating a subsidiary on the island.

Taiwan’s China-policy-making Mainland Affairs Council disclosed the development in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Taiwan alleged that TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, had set up a subsidiary on the island to tout for business.

This development, if true, contravenes Taiwanese law that Chinese social media platforms are not allowed commercial operations on the island.

“In recent years, the mainland side has used short video platforms like TikTok to carry out cognitive operations and infiltration against other countries, and there is a high risk the Chinese government is collecting users’ personal information,” the statement read.

Recall that Taiwan has banned government departments from using Chinese apps such as TikTok.

Trivia Answer: Cable Management

Cable management is the organization of cables connected to electrical devices.

This includes power cables, network cables, audio/video cables, and many others. Managing cables is a key aspect of a clean and safe home or work environment.

By Kayode Hamsat

