Google launches feature to manage Q&A sessions during Livestream. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Google launches feature to manage Q&A sessions during Livestream

Google-owned popular video streaming site, YouTube, has announced adding a new feature to help YouTubers manage Q&A sessions during a Livestream.

YouTube made the announcement on its support page seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

YouTube, which is the second most visited website, after Google Search, wrote that the new Live Q&A feature would help content creators host dedicated question and answer sessions.

Beyond hosting quality sessions, the new feature is expected to automatically organize them during livestreams and premieres.

“With Live Q&A you can more easily build community while replying to a series of on-topic questions written by your viewers. This option will appear alongside Live Polls, another great way for you to interact with those watching your stream,” YouTube stated in the announcement.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is a naming convention for network-based files?

A. ANR

B. DNS

C. UNC

D. PNG

Answer: see end of post

2. Nigerian startup, CutStruct, secures $600k pre-seed funding

A Nigerian construction procurement platform, CutStruct, has secured a $600k pre-seed funding round to boost its B2B construction procurement.

Cofounder, John Oamen, confirmed the funding in a media release on Friday.

The Lagos-based startup is on a mission to help builders extend the value of every dollar as well as increase the confidence of ordinary people to build.”

Henry Osoisi Atang-Agama and John Oamen founded the startup in 2019.

“We connect construction vendors to buyers. All the complex work takes place in the background,” Oamen explained.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup’s $600,000 pre-seed round fundraising is led by Zedcrest Capital, DFS Lab, and LoftyInc, with the participation of angel investors including Kola Aina.

3. Finastra partners Modefin to ease banking in African and Indian subcontinent markets

UK-based fintech, Finastra, and Modefin have partnered to offer solutions to ease banking in Africa and several Indian subcontinent markets.

Wissam Khoury, EVP, Partner Ecosystem and Treasury & Capital Markets at Finastra, confirmed the partnership in a statement on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the financial software applications provider will provide the Fusion Trade Innovation and Fusion Essence solutions to ease global trade operations.

The startup was founded in 2017, and has gone on to become one of the largest fintech companies in the world.

“Our open ecosystem and best-of-breed solutions enable banks to leverage advanced technology and value-added services for ongoing innovation and growth.

“Our partners play an integral role in helping us to deliver this,” commented Khoury.

Trivia Answer: UNC

Stands for “Universal Naming Convention or Uniform Naming Convention.”

UNC is a standard format for naming and accessing shared resources on a local area network (LAN).

By Kayode Hamsat

