Google Map to warn users of crowded malls. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Google Map to warn users of crowded malls

Tech gaint, Google, has launched a new feature on its Google Map product that helps users discover how busy a shopping mall is in real time.

The development comes in a bid to help holiday shoppers overcome time wastage while availing them an enhanced vacation experience.

The new feature includes Area Busyness and Directories that can instantly spot when a neighbourhood or part of town is near or at its busiest.

Speaking on the development, Google, in a statement, noted that the idea was to help people stay safe.

The statement reads: “To keep the coming weeks stress-free, we are launching new Google Maps tools to help you stay safe, maximise your time with loved ones and find that perfect holiday brunch spot.

“Now, when we have this data available, you can quickly see what types of stores are in a building (like toy stores or jewellery boutiques), airport lounges, car rentals, parking lots and more.

“And within each category, you can see a list of the relevant businesses, in addition to helpful information about whether it’s open, its rating and what floor it’s on.”

Tech Trivia: Which term refers to replacing old data with new data?

A Delete

B Erase

C Wipe

D Overwrite

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

2. Techstars Riyadh accelerator accepts three Egyptian startups

Techstars Riyadh accelerator has announced accepting three Egyptian startups among the 12 companies from across the MENA region into its next cohort.

The accelerator will mentor the selected startups, and provide each US$120,000 in funding.

The accelerator runs in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and IT (MCIT) and Raed Ventures.

The three Egyptian startups are Tegarti, Glamera and Untap.

Tegarti is a cloud-based point of sale and retail management platform while Glamera helps users to book appointments for beauty services from service providers.

Untap is an all-in-one software used by organisations to plan, launch, manage, and assess online innovation and talent acquisition programmes.

The 13-week programme is expected to culminates with a demo day on February 17, 2022.

Trivia Answer: Overwrite

In computing, overwriting refers to replacing old data with new data.

There are two primary types of overwriting: 1) replacing text, and 2) replacing files.

