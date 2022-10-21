Google partners Adunni Olorisha Trust to showcase Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Google partners Adunni Olorisha Trust to showcase Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove

Google Arts & Culture has announced a partnership with The Adunni Olorisha Trust (AOT/F) and CyArk to launch a digital library of content showcasing the popular Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove.

Chance Coughenour, Program Manager and Digital Archaeologist at Google Arts & Culture, made the announcement in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

The Osun river in the city of Osogbo is located on the forested banks of Osun State of Nigeria.

The Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove is one of UNESCO World Heritage sites in Nigeria.

The partnership is set to launch the first and largest digital library of content showcasing the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove.

“Through the use of state-of-the-art technologies, site managers will be able to monitor and mitigate the effects of the changing climate and more broadly provide resources to support growing the capacity for the preservation of heritage sites,” Coughenour said.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the project is seeking to support site managers in digitizing heritage sites at risk due to climate change, using modern technology.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following metrics describes the sharpness of a display?

A. Gamma

B. Aspect ratio

C. Dot pitch

D. Refresh rate

Answer: see end of post

2. Egypt-based fintech, valU, acquires minority stake in Kiwe

Egypt-based fintech, valU, has acquired a minority stake in a social payment app, Kiwe.

The acquisition is contained in a press release from Habiba Naguib, Head of Strategy and Market Expansion at valU, seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Kiwe is the first social payment app that facilitates onboarding the unbanked segment in Egypt.

Kiwe, whose target is young users, was launched in 2018 in Egypt by Omar Kamel, Fatma Ibrahim, and Mohamed Khalifa.

“We believe we can create more innovative financial solutions that unlock many opportunities for us and our users, creating long-term value for the people who rely on our services every day to improve their lives, grow their businesses, and positively impact their communities,” said Naguib.

valU is a subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding with footprints in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

3. Open Banking operator, Plaid, launches crypto wallet as first Web3 product

A US-based Open Banking operator, Plaid, has on Friday announced launching crypto wallet as its first Web3 product.

The Head of identity at Plaid, Alan Meier, confirmed the latest development in a press release on Friday.

The ‘Wallet Onboard’ tool is set to allow developers to onboard their consumers through a ‘seamless wallet linking experience’ with Web3.

“We’re extremely optimistic about the potential of web3 technology.

“We think that providing safe and secure onboarding experiences is the key to enabling even more consumers as they navigate these new technologies,” the fintech company wrote on the website.

“We’re trying to build that trust and safety for crypto at the moment.

“We think that’s just severely lacking because of the last few boom-and-bust cycles,” Meier added.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Plaid recently announced that major crypto exchanges, like Gemini, Robinhood, and Binance, were available on its network.

Trivia Answer: Dot Pitch

Dot pitch, or “pixel pitch,” is a measurement that defines the sharpness of a display.

It measures the distance between the dots used to display the image on the screen. The smaller the dot pitch, the sharper the picture.

By Kayode Hamsat

