Business
Google removes Sokoloan, 2 other apps from Playstore
Three months after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) directed Google to pull down apps of some online lending platforms, the search engine giant has deleted Sokoloan and two other apps from its Playstore.
Checks by Ripples Nigeria on Friday revealed that Sokoloan, Speedy Choice, and EasyMoni are no longer on Google Playstore.
Google, however, retained GoCash, EasyCredit, and Okash on its Playstore.
Aside from Sokoloan, the other two credit apps are owned by Blue Ridge.
READ ALSO: GOOD NEWS: Data price, jobs in focus as Google internet cable lands in Lagos
Both companies have been accused of data abuse and blackmailing of users on social media.
FCCPC had previously fined Sokoloan N10 million over its illegal practices. It also promised to file charges against the company’s directors over their involvement in illegal activities.
The removal of Sokoloan app on Google Playstore followed the raid on the company’s premises by FCCPC officials.
The commission also blocked the platform’s accounts and directed Google and Apple to take down the apps from their app store.
