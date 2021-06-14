Google reportedly removes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from Playstore | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Google reportedly removes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from Playstore
The United States tech giant, Google, has reportedly deleted a former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from its Playstore.
Google Playstore is a digital distribution service operated and developed by the search engine giant.
The Crowwe app was initially available for user download on the platform.
Adamu presented the Crowwe app following the Federal Government’s ban on the microblogging platform, Twitter, about 10 days ago.
He boasted on Twitter that the Crowwe, though struggling to attract users, had defeated the microblogging platform.
He wrote: “The small Crowwe has defeated the giant Twitter in Nigeria. We have WON!
READ ALSO: After Twitter ban, Nigerian govt unveils account on India’s Koo App, shuns Nigeria’s Crowwe
“Story of David and Goliath re-enacted in Nigeria.”
However, it is still unclear if Google deleted the app from its app gallery, or was temporarily removed by its developers for an upgrade.
The two parties are yet to make an official statement on the matter.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....