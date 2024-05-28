Tech
Google set to acquire Hubspot in move to take market share from Microsoft
Search engine behemoth, Google is set to take some market share from tech giant MIcrosoft with its latest move to acquire marketing software company Hubspot.
According to reports, Google‘s parent compnay Alphabet’s acquisition of the $30 billion-rated company is a component of its ambition to take on Microsoft in the market for cloud applications.
In a research note seen by Reuters, Cowen analyst Derrick Wood stated, “It does appear that Google has aspirations to try to take market share from Microsoft in the productivity suite, and they can use HubSpot to bundle applications together for clients.”
READ ALSO:Google risks EU sanctions for failing to respond to legally binding request
Alphabet and HupSpot are continuing their talks, according to sources familiar with the situation cited by Bloomberg, although no deal has been finalized as of yet.
Reuters reported last month that Alphabet was having talks about a takeover with investment bankers from Morgan Stanley (MS). It was mentioned that this would be Alphabet’s largest acquisition to date if the deal went through.
The news was released concurrently with HubSpot’s first-quarter diluted earnings per share of 12 cents. Analysts had been expecting a defeat. Better than anticipated, revenue rose by 23.1% on an annual basis to $617.4 million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...